Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 78,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

