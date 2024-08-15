Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of BHFAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $17.19.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
