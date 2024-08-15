Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,695. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,601. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

