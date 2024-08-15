Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,915,160. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.