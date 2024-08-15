Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 4,421,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,857,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

