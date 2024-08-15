Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Broadwind updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 276,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $48.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.44. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWEN

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.