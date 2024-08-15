Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 2,765

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,765 ($35.30).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.58) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($34.92) to GBX 2,590 ($33.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.30) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.81) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

AAL opened at GBX 2,155.50 ($27.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12,047.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,349.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,210.87. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 42,777.78%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.46) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,833.71). 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

