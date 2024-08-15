Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $39.20

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,942,505.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,659,568 shares of company stock valued at $54,441,312. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $7,955,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

