Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) PT at $39.20

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Appian by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $7,955,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of APPN opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Appian has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.47.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.
