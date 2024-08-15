Brokerages Set Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Target Price at $18.59

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bausch + Lomb

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,346.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 403,062 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 339,643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 653,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at $6,817,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.