Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Issues Earnings Results

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
NYSE CLDI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 3,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,692. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $137.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer with a novel stem cell-based therapy. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, formerly known as First Light Acquisition Group, is based in SAN DIEGO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calidi Biotherapeutics
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.