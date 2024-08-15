Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.57. 646,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 188,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

See Also

