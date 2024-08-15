Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 235.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,875. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

