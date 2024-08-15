Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Price Target to $21.00

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cibus to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cibus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Cibus has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $173.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBUS. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cibus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cibus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cibus during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

