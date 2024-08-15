Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $14.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTYX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.29.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

