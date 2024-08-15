Canaccord Genuity Group Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $295.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Shares of MNDY opened at $259.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.34. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 682.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

