Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCUP. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.
