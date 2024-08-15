Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $13.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDLX

Cardlytics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.