Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Short Interest Update

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carmell at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Price Performance

CTCX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835. Carmell has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

About Carmell

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

