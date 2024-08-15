Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Ira J. Platt Sells 7,338 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $1,039,207.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,783.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carvana Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $9.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,911. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.