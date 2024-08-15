Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) General Counsel Jay O. Wright Purchases 115,240 Shares of Stock

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay O. Wright bought 115,240 shares of Castellum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $16,133.60. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 9,650,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,024.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Castellum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTM opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Castellum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.
Castellum Company Profile
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
