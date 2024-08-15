Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNTA stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,467. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

