CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 189,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 45,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$60.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

