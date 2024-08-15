Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CHSN stock remained flat at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,388. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Chanson International has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $18.65.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

