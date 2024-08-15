Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Chanson International Price Performance
Shares of CHSN stock remained flat at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,388. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Chanson International has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $18.65.
Chanson International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chanson International
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.