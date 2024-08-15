CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.29

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 79251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

CHAR Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

