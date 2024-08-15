ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 6.7%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 2,703,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,251,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $762.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.71.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in ChargePoint by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

