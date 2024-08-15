Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cheer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,652. Cheer has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Get Cheer alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cheer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheer stock. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,842 shares during the quarter. Cheer makes up 0.7% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned 12.95% of Cheer worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.