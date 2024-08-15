Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance

Shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 420,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,982. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

In related news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

Featured Stories

