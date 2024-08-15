Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.80

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.67, with a volume of 148135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on CHE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.52%.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Featured Stories
