Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.80

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.67, with a volume of 148135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CHE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

