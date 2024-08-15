Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.78. 27,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHMG

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $33,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.