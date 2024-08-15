Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Chimerix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMRX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 487,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.