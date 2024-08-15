China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,834,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 23,900,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 566.2 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 112,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,155. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

