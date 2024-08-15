Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $67.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.36.

CMG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,013,957. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

