Christophe Hennebelle Acquires 1,900 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.79.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

