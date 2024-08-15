Christopher E. French Purchases 5,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 95,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $480,000. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $66,959,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

