Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $135.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

