Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.