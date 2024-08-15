Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,191 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $16,260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 1,781,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,706. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $31.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

