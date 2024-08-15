Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $80.42. 2,153,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

