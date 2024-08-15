Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 452 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,802. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $382.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

