Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes $202,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,250.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,714,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,909,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $148,815.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,900.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $148,815.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,900.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,922 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,413. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 6,792,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,833,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

