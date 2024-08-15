Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.17. 18,204,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,504,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

