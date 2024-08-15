Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Cipher Mining Stock Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 13,723,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 2.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.