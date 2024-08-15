Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CIFR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 13,723,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

