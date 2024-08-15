Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPH

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TSE:CPH opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.63. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$3.52 and a 12 month high of C$14.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.