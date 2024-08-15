CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. CI&T has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Price Performance

CI&T stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.14. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI&T

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.