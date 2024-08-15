CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. CI&T has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.88 million. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CI&T Price Performance
CI&T stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.14. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
