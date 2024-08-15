Citigroup Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $19.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TASK. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

TASK opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,751 shares during the period. Dalton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 636,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

