Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 469,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 2.2 %

C stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 5,529,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,951,606. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.