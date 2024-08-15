Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 14,157,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,004,483. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

