City Developments Limited Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0134 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
City Developments Price Performance
Shares of City Developments stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,017. City Developments has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.
