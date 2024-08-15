Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $709.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 702,049 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 411.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 120,639 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

