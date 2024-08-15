ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

